Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Habs vs Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens will return home tonight, as they take on the New York Rangers. Also your daily news, updates, and morning links from around the web.

Tonight the Montreal Canadiens will try to forget about their last game, as they lost seven to 0ne against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. The Canadiens looked awful defensively, and the team held goaltender Carey Price out to dry. There was some controversy surrounding the Habs after the their last game because Price was left in net for all seven goals.

Last season when Price was injured long term the team fell apart without him, and wound up missing the playoffs. It was the worst collapse regular season collapse in franchise history. It didn’t make any sense to leave Price in net, and especially when the score was so far out of hand.

However, all will be forgotten with a Habs win tonight, and Price will get the nod to start in goal. Also, the Habs could be getting some reinforcements back from the injured reserve list. Forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw may both make their returns to the lineup tonight.

Hopefully both players will be able to play, because the Habs have certainly missed them. Both Galchenyuk, and Shaw, are a huge part of the Canadiens future at Forward. Sportsnet Beat Reporter Eric Engels sent this tweet out yesterday.

Seems fairly evident that demotion of Scherbak and Farnham means Galchenyuk and Shaw will play vs. NYR Saturday. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 13, 2017

Keys to the Game

The most important aspect for the Canadiens game tonight, will be getting out to a fast start. The Rangers played last night, and lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Rangers could be coming into tonight’s game a little tired.

If that’s the case the Habs will need to play at a high tempo, and try to control the pace of the game. This could either get the Rangers on their heels early, or wear them down through the course of the game.

Habs Morning Links

Habs Defensemen Zach Redmond has gone through a ton of adversity through his life, as he has had a few run ins with death. Find out how this has changed his perspective on life. (Joanie Godin- Montreal Canadiens)

CTV reporter Brian Wilde, and the group from TSN 690 dissuss whether or not Carey Price should have been pulled against Minnesota. (TSN 690)

Could Carey Price be in the running for another Vezina Trophy? ( Alyssa Naimoli – Puck Prose)

