Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Habs vs New York Islanders

The Montreal Canadiens will be on the road tonight, and will be up against the New York Islanders. Also, your latest Habs news, updates, and links from around the web.

The Montreal Canadiens will most likely be without their number Center for the second straight game. Forward Alex Galchenyuk re-aggravated a knee injury last Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres, and wasn’t able to practice yesterday. Canadiens Head Coach Michel Therrien told the Media that Galchenyuk would be considered day to day with the knee injury.

However, it’s very concerning that Galchenyuk will be missing in action. Galchenyuk missed 18 games earlier in the season with a knee injury, and at the time of the injury Alex was leading the Habs in scoring. Alex has certainly established himself as the Canadiens clear number one Center, and has produced close to point per game in his last 50 games.

The Habs have positive news on the injury front, as David Desharnais seems close to returning. Desharnais has been out of the lineup for multiple weeks, but is now practicing with the team. David has been skating for a couple weeks, but now he is actually participating in practice reps with the rest of the Habs.

Desharnais imminent return will definitely boost the teams morale. However, over the past two seasons when Desharnais has been healthy, he has struggled to produce offensively. With so many younger players out producing David, it will be interesting to see ho much he will play when he returns.

The Captains Comments

Canadiens Captain, Max Pacioretty, had some positive thoughts on the way the Habs have been playing lately. Max commended the younger players on the team who have been called up from the minors. Pacioretty also added that Forward Sven Andrighetto has been terrific, and that Sven’s patience is starting to pay off.

Max also was pleased with the Canadiens Power Play performance over the past few games. He added the Canadiens try to be multiple in their zone entry approach, and that they want to be creative in that part of the game. Max also gave some praise to Kirk Muller, who is a member of the Canadiens Coaching Staff.

Habs Morning Links

