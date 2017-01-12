Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Habs Stomp the Jets

The Montreal Canadiens exploded offensively last night, as they beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-4. Also you daily Habs news, updates, and links from around the web.

The Montreal Canadiens played a strong 60 minutes against the Winnipeg Jets, and got key goals from depth players. Forwards Artturi Lehkonen, and Phillip Danault each scored two goals for the Habs. Also, Forward Tomas Plekanec scored for the second game in a row, and also Forwards Brian Flynn, and Sven Andrighetto each added a goal.

The Habs played with pace and kept the pressure on the Jets all game long, and also benefited from terrible performances by the Jets Goaltenders. Winnipeg’s starting Goalie Connor Hellebuyck allowed three goals on his first seven shots faced, and was pulled very early on in the game. Hellebuyck’s replacement was Michael Hutchinson, and he didn’t fare much better.

The Habs also stuck to the keys to the game, from A Winning Habit’s morning links. The Habs needed to limit turnovers, and the Canadiens only committed five all game. Also, the Habs were able to score a Power Play goal, even though they only had two opportunities.

However, it was very impressive to see the Habs youth shine, and carry the scoring load. Lehkonen has flashed his potential throughout the season, but the rookie is just now starting to find his consistency. Artturi has now scored 10 goals on the season, and has 14 points in 33 games this season.

Phillip Danault has also broken out recently, and has done well in stepping up for the Habs injured Center, Alex Galchenyuk. Danault is enjoying a breakout season, and has scored 21 points in 42 games so far this season. Many felt that Danault would simply just be a bottom six forward, but the youngster is showing that he has more potential.

Habs Back in Action

The Canadiens will be playing on the road again tonight, as they will play the Minnesota Wild. The Wild have played tremendous hockey all season, and are currently second in the Central Division. Tonight’s game won’t come as easy, as last nights win did.

The Wild also are the leagues current leader in total goals against, as they have only allowed 85 goals on the year. Minnesota also has a sparkling goal differential as they are currently a plus 38.

The Canadiens keys to the game will have to be creating turnovers, and getting traffic in front of the Wild’s goalie Devan Dubnyk. The Habs will need to be patient, and let the Wild force passes up the ice. The Wild are very defensively structured, and if the Habs try forcing their play, it will lead to turnovers of their own.

The Habs need to create traffic, and bodies in front of Dubnyk. The Wild’s goalie has been terrific all year, and the Habs need make things difficult for him. If the Habs can establish a few screens, and generate turnovers, the Canadiens should come out ahead.

Also, Carey Price will be back in goal tonight, so that will help too.



Habs Morning Links

Carey Price and Shea Weber aren’t the only ones who are headed to the NHL All Star game. Michel Therrien will be going as well. (TSN 690)

The Montreal Canadiens youth has really stepped up, and has helped the Canadiens maintain their Atlantic Division lead. (Joshua Kloke- Sports Illustrated)

Shea Weber has been fantastic all season long for the Canadiens. He has also established himself as one of the teams leaders. (Alex Prewitt- Sports Illustrated)

Has Alexander Radulov done enough to earn a contract extension? We think so. (A Winning Habit)

