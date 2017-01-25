Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Habs Stomp the Flames

The Montreal Canadiens soundly beat the Calgary Flames last night 5-1. Also, your daily Habs news, updates, and links from around the web.

The Montreal Canadiens took care of business last against the Flames, and were in control of the game the entire way. The Habs Power Play dominated the game, and it wound up scoring two of the Canadiens five goals. Forward Alexander Radulov scored both of the Power Play goals, and Radulov’s goal total is now up to twelve on the season.

Their was also a Tomas Plekanec sighting on the score sheet last night, as Tomas scored a short handed goal. Plekanec has struggled mightily this season to consistently provide the Canadiens with offense. Tomas goal total now brings his goal total up to seven, and he also has 22 total points on the season.

Carey in Top Form

Last night’s game was also huge for Habs Goaltender Carey Price, who had his shutout stolen away in the last couple seconds of the game. Price allowed less than three goals or more in nine of his last twelve games played.

However, Price has hardly been the reason why the Habs have had a spike in goals against. The Canadiens have had some brutal defensive zone break downs right around the crease area over the past month.

Last night though, the Habs did a terrific job boxing out the front of the net, and as a result, Price was stellar throughout the game. Price made 31 saves on 32 shots, and earned his first win since January 14th.

Carey was very pleased with his teams performance, and he liked the way the Habs were able to move the puck up the ice. Price also cared more about getting the team a win, more than earning a shutout. Here is what Carey said about last nights game, in the video below.



Habs Morning Links

The Canadiens are currently sitting atop the Atlantic Division Standings as they have passed the midway oint of the season. They have also battled through many major injuries to key players on their roster. How do the Habs grade out for their overall performance so far? (Matt Duscharme- Puck Prose)

Who would be the Canadiens Mos Valauable Player through the midway point of the season? TSN 690 analyze who the Habs best player has been. (TSN 690)

The Montreal Canadiens have been rumored to be targeting Arizona Coyotes Center Martin Hanzal for a possible trade. However, the cost is ridiculously high! Find out what the Coyotes want from the Canadiens. (A Winning Habit)

