Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Habs Fall to Wild

The Montreal Canadiens were absolutely crushed last night against the Minnesota Wild. Also, your Habs news, updates, and links from around the web.

The Montreal Canadiens ended their mini two game road trip by getting clobbered by the Minnesota Wild. The Wild were the easily the better team all through the game, and wound up winning seven to one. It’s a crushing way to lose for the Canadiens, and it’s after they played so well the night before, against the Winnipeg Jets.

Habs Goaltender Carey Price clearly didn’t have his best game either. Price has now allowed four goals or more, in three out of his last five games. However, it’s definitely not time to panic over the bad performance by Price.

The team played horrible, and looked very sloppy in their own end. The Habs defense left Wild players wide open right in front of the net. Clearly, the loss wasn’t Price’s fault, and the Habs should have played better around him.

Therrien Should Have Pulled Price

Also, Head Coach Michel Therrien should have pulled Price when the Canadiens were loosing four to nothing after the second period. Therrien elected to leave Price in net for all seven goals. However, Therrien has shown that he wants to be protective of his star goalie, but last night he didn’t try to protect Price.

Therrien told the Media after the game, that Price wanted to stay in net. However, Price is the Habs best player, and leaving him in net, runs the risk of injury. Therrien should have pulled Price from the net to protect him from injury, because the game was clearly out of hand.

Here is what Price said after the game.

If there was any good to come out of that game, it was that Center Tomas Plekanec, scored again. This is the third consecutive game Plekanec has found the back of the net. That goal also extends Plekanec’s point streak to four games.

