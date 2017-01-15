Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Habs Edge Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the New York Rangers by a score of five to four last night. Also, your daily Habs news, updates, and links from around the web.

Despite the referees best efforts last night, the Montreal Canadiens still won the game. The Refs made a brutal call on the Rangers goal during the second period, which should have been called back for Goaltender Interference. As a result, the call briefly changed the games momentum, and set the Habs back.

The play involved Habs Goaltender Carey Price getting pulled way out of his net, accidentally by Rangers Forward Kevin Hayes. Hayes tried to dangle around Price on a breakaway, but after Price made the save, Hayes foot got caught between Price’s knee and his pad. Price was clearly unable to get back to his net, and then Rangers Forward Rick Nash shot the Puck in the open net.

Canadiens Head Coach Michel Therrien challenged the play, but the Refs upheld the goal. What made that horrible call even more strange, was that Montreal had a goal called back during the first period because of Goaltender Interference. Habs Forward Andrew Shaw fell onto the Rangers goalie, while the Habs scored.

However, despite all the dramatics of the refs, the Habs were still able to make an impressive comeback. The Canadiens scored three third period goals, and that was enough for the win.

Other Info From the Game

In Alex Galchenyuk‘s first game back, since injuring his knee, Galchenyuk scored his tenth goal of the season. Also, Captain Max Pacioretty scored his 20th goal of the season, and that gives Max 20 goals on the season. Max now has his fourth straight season with 20 or more goals.

Andrew Shaw may be getting some discipline from the NHL, because of an illegal hit he made during the first period. His hit was dirty, and their was no need for him to hit the defenseless Ranger player. Shaw is a very useful player, but he needs to find the line between grit, and stupidity.

Habs Morning Links

Montreal Canadiens Forward Brendan Gallagher injured his hand a couple of weeks ago, but he explained the severity of the injury recently. (TSN)

The Montreal Canadiens could be looking to become buyers at the trade deadline, but they still may consider trading away some of their own veterans. (Kenny MacMillian- A Winning Habit)

The Montreal Canadiens have two players headed to the All Star game in Shea Weber, and Carey Price. However, one Habs player got snubbed, big time. (Jonas Siegel- Montreal Gazette)

This article originally appeared on