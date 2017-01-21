Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Habs Crush the Devils

The Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils last three to one, and they will look to continue their success tonight against the Buffalo Sabres. Also, your daily Habs news, updates, and links from around the web.

The Montreal Canadiens played an excellent defensive game, and played with a lot of pace throughout last nights win. The Habs also had their Power Play working at full force as they had no issues creating scoring chances against the Devils Penalty Killing unit. The Canadiens scored three goals on seven power play opportunities.

The Habs big three line, of Alex Galchenyuk, Alexander Radulov, and Max Pacioretty were split up before the game. The purpose was to let Galchenyuk slowly return to form, and ease his way back from his knee injury. However, last night Galchenyuk showed few signs of rust, and he had one of his best games of the season.

Galchenyuk scored a goal and added a pair of assists. Alexander Radulov also had a fantastic night, as he added three assists, and was named the games first star. The Habs may be looking to reunite their top line sooner rather than later, if the offense starts struggling again.

The Canadiens also played very well defensively last night, and they did an excellent job limiting New Jersey’s scoring chances. Through the first two periods last night the Habs only gave up eight shots. As a result of the Habs sound defensive play, Goaltender Al Montoya had an easy night, and he didn’t aloow any easy goals.

Habs vs Sabres

The Canadiens will be on the road again tonight, as they take on the Buffalo Sabres. The Habs will also have Goaltender Carey Price back between pipes tonight. Price has been lights out on Saturday nights, and the Sabres should be in tough.

The Sabres are a rebuilding team that have struggled mightily this season, as they are currently the fourth worst team in the league. Arguably the biggest issue for the Sabres this season has been scoring, as they currently ranked 27th in total goals for. The Sabres are only scoring 2.36 goals per game this season.

The Canadiens keys to the game tonight will be the same as last night. Get out to a fast start offensively, and score early to put pressure on the lowly Sabres offense.



