Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Habs Beat Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens ended their seven game road trip with a win vs the Toronto Maple Leafs. Also your daily Habs news, updates, and links from around the web.

The Montreal Canadiens played with pace, and took advantage of the Toronto Maple Leafs horrible defensive corps. Carey Price also closed out the game as he usually does, by making a few incredible saves down the stretch of the third period. The Canadiens won by a score of 5-3.

Forwards Max Pacioretty, and Alexander Radulov continued their impressive play, as they both scored in the win. Also, Habs Forward Nikita Scherbak, scored his first career NHL goal on a Power Play near the end of the first period. This was Nikita’s first ever NHL, and he played a very solid game for the Habs.

Last nights game also featured some that classic Canadiens, and Leafs rivalry. The game was very chippy, as both teams treid to get under each others skin. Leafs Forward Zach Hyman ran right over Carey Price at one point during the game, and the Canadiens needed to make a stand for their star goaltender.

Forward Phillip Danault, and Defenseman Shea Weber came to the aid of Carey Price, and got physical with Hyman. Weber even went after Hyman again later on in the second period, and was given a pair of minor penalties for his actions. The Habs needed to send a strong message to the Leafs, and they did.

Carey Price was pleased with Canadiens performance last night, and through the road trip. Price has yet again been the Canadiens back bone all season. Here are some of Price’s thoughts on last nights game.



Habs Morning Links

The Canadiens will always be the Leafs longest rival, but are they currently the Habs top rivals? Kenny MacMillan takes a look at the Canadiens top 3 rivalries. (Kenny MacMillian-A Winning Habit)

With trade rumors heating up around the NHL, and player who has been in the rumor mill a lot, is Matt Duchene. What would the cost of acquiring Duchene be? (A Winning Habit)

How did Nikita Scherbak feel about his first career NHL goal? Here are his post game comments (Montreal Canadiens)

Could the Montreal Canadiens trade Tomas Plekanec? The Hockey Night in Canada Crew examines. (Sportsnet)

This article originally appeared on