Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Capitals vs Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens will be back at home, for the first time in seven games, as they play the Washington Capitals. Also Canadiens updates, news, and links from around the web.

The Montreal Canadiens ended their seven game road trip by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3. The Habs won four out of the seven games, and also lost two games in overtime on that road trip. In total, the Canadiens earned points in six out of the seven games, and totaled 10 points out of a possible 14 points.

However, the Canadiens first next game against the Washington Capitals will definitely be a tough test. The Caps have won five games in a row, and during that stretch, they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, who almost made league history for the most consecutive wins.

Washington is also currently the leagues best defensive team, as they have only allowed 79 goals against all season. The Caps used to depend on their high octane offense to carry the load, but now they play a very structured defensive game. However, Washington can still light the lamp often, as their leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin is among the leagues best.

The Canadiens have an elite sniper of their own who has heated up over the past few weeks. Habs Captain Max Pacioretty has scored five goals in his last five games. Overall Max has scored 19 goals this season, and he is currently tied for sixth best in the NHL in goals.

Habs Morning Links

