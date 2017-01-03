Montreal Canadiens Max Pacioretty Helped Off Ice At practice

The Montreal Canadiens captain and leading scorer, Max Pacioretty left the team’s morning skate after being hit with a Shea Weber shot.

The Montreal Canadiens are in Nashville where they will take one the Predators tonight. At this morning’s skate, captain Max Pacioretty had to be helped off the ice. He was hit with a Shea Weber shot while doing power play work.

Pacioretty is the Canadiens hottest player heading into the new year. In December, he scored 10 goals and 15 points in 14 games. He led the team in goals and points during the month, and helped the team to a 6-4-4 record without their top scorer in Alex Galchenyuk.

Pacioretty was reportedly hit with a Weber shot in the right leg. He had to be helped off the ice with the assistance of team trainers. He was clearly not putting any weight on the right leg on his way to the dressing room.

The Canadiens are already thin, especially up front. Galchenyuk has been out since the start of December with a knee injury. David Desharnais has also been out close to a month with a lower body injury. Andrew Shaw was sidelined due to a concussion leaving the Habs thin up front.

The team has already been forced to turn to the minors for help. Michael McCarron, Chris Terry and Daniel Carr have become regulars in the lineup in December. Bobby Farnham was also recalled yesterday. Being in Nashville, it will be impossible to bring anyone up from the farm team in Newfoundland in time for today’s contest.

Pacioretty leads the Canadiens in goals with 15 and points with 30 in 37 games this season. It is hard to understate how hard it would be for the team to deal with an absence for any length of time.

Here is a video that was shared by Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas this morning of Pacioretty making his way to the bench.

Here's video of Pacioretty leaving the ice…zero weight on that right leg #Habs pic.twitter.com/W5hmb97Sb5 — Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) January 3, 2017

There was no update immediately on whether Pacioretty would miss tonight’s game. However, based on the look of him heading off the ice here, it would be difficult to imagine he will ready to go in a few hours to take on the Predators.

