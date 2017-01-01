Montreal Canadiens: Habs Drop Another 3rd Period Lead

Here are your Montreal Canadiens morning links, as the Habs blew another third period lead for the second time this week.

The Montreal Canadiens had chance after chance to score last night vs the Pittsburgh Penguins, but couldn’t take a two goal lead. As a result, the Habs were unable to hold on to their one goal lead, and let the Pens tie the game with just a few minutes left in regulation. This was the second time this week that the Habs blew a lead in the third period.

The other time Canadiens blew a third period lead this week was Wednesday night vs the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Habs held a two goal lead in the third period as they were winning 3-1, but the Habs ended up loosing 4-3 in overtime.

Habs Undisciplined

However, the Canadiens did play well vs Pittsburgh last night, but the Habs just took too many Penalties. The Penguins have had one of the NHL’s best Power Plays and were ranked 4th overall heading into last nights game.

The Habs wound up beating themselves last night, when they took a too many men on the ice Penalty in overtime. The Canadiens will have to learn how to be more discipline, and how to close out third period leads into wins. The Habs don’t want this blowing leads late in games trend to continue.

The Habs best player last night was none other than Goaltender Carey Price. Carey kept the Canadiens in the game by making save after save as he stopped 37 shots last night. Price made a few spectacular saves, and this included one acrobatic blocker save in the first period.

Your Habs Morning Links

Canadiens Forward Alexander Radulov told the Media last night that the Habs shouldn’t make excuses for for their recent play. This included not blaming losses on the Habs recent injury woes. Here what Radulov and the rest of the Habs had to say after last nights game. (Montreal Canadiens)

Last night on Hockey Night in Canada, during the Coaches Corner segment, Don Cherry praised the Canadiens Goaltender prospects. Cherry was convinced that this young Goalie will have a bright future in the NHL. (Joe Pack-Sportsnet)

