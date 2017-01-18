Montreal Canadiens: Habs and Ducks Talking About a Possible Trade

The Montreal Canadiens are going to be buyers as the trade deadline approaches, and the Habs could be trying to make a deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, the Montreal Canadiens are being rumored to be very active. Also, the Habs have many players currently in their prime, or with one year on their contract left. The Habs are clearly a championship contender, and a trade could push their current group over the top.

The Habs would probably like to add a couple players at a few specific area’s on their roster. One area would be another second line Center, and the second area would be another top four Defensemen.

The Canadiens have watched Phillip Danault slowly become their new number two Center. He certainly stepped up when the Habs number one Center Alex Galchenyuk was injured for multiple weeks. Danault has shown that he can be a consistent offensive contributor when given the opportunity.

The Habs have a wealth of bottom six Forwards who could all play Center effectively. Centers like Tomas Plekanec, Andrew Shaw, Torrey Mitchell, Brian Flynn, and David Desharnais. With so many many Centers, the Canadiens may be more likely to add another Defender.

Habs and Ducks Talking

There could be a few Defensemen available who may be available around the trade deadline, as rental options. However, the Habs have spent a large amount of time scouting one team in particular, the Anaheim Ducks. In fact there have been rumors linking the Habs and Ducks since last off-season.

Recently Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet Insider, mentioned the Habs, and Ducks have been in communication. Here is what Friedman said:

Montreal supersnoop Eric Engels suspects the Canadiens and Ducks have been talking, and some of that dates back to last season. What is true, is Montreal’s been scouting Anaheim quite a bit. We’ll see.

Want your voice heard? Join the A Winning Habit team!

Could Fowler Still Be Available?

The Ducks have a plethora of young Defenders, and would fit the Habs need of another top four Defender. In fact, one specific Defensmen that has been rumored to be on the Canadiens radar in the past, has been Cam Fowler. Cam is 25 years old, and is a key cog on the Ducks blue line.

However, the Ducks are currently sitting in first place in the Pacific Division, and they appear poised for their own cup run. But why would the Ducks want to trade one of their better young Defenders?

A huge issue for Anaheim is what will happen during the Expansion Draft. The Ducks have three terrific defenders in Fowler, Hampus Lindholm, and Sami Vatanen, but they also have Kevin Bieksa signed with a no movement clause in his contract. This means that the Ducks may have to expose one of their young Defenders to the Vegas Golden Knights during the Expansion Draft.

Marc Bergevin recently stated in an interview, that he is always looking to add another young top four defender. However, he noted that it very difficult to acquire such a player.

Final Thoughts

The Habs have a tough decision to make regarding who to keep on their own Defense corps, before the Expansion Draft. The Habs will have to choose between Defensemen Nathan Beaulieu, and Alexei Emelin. It seems unlikely that Habs and Ducks could make a Fowler deal before the deadline, but the rumors just won’t go away.

For more trade rumors, speculation, and scenarios click here.

This article originally appeared on