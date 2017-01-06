Montreal Canadiens: Gallagher Fractures Hand; Will Miss 8 Weeks

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Forward Brendan Gallagher will miss the next two months with a fractured hand.

The Montreal Canadiens received more bad news on the injury front today, as the team announced the details about Gallagher’s injured hand. Brendan Gallagher will miss the next eight weeks with a fractured hand. This was the same hand that Gallagher broke last season and caused him to miss a significant amount of time.

Gallagher is one of the Canadiens core leaders on the team, and brings a special identity to the team. Brendan is a relentless and hard working player who never backs down from anyone. Gallagher constantly drives the opposing team’s net hard, and always fights for body position in front of the crease.

It’s because of this constant determination and hard work, that has made Gallagher a leader on the Canadiens roster. Also, it makes Brendan one of the most difficult players to play against in the NHL. Brendan always drives opponents crazy, with his intense determination, and he also never backs away from a verbal joust.

The Habs will certainty miss Gallagher’s presence over the next two months. Gallagher’s offensive numbers weren’t as good as many thought they would be.

In 39 games Brendan has scored only six goals, and has totaled 18 points. However, like previously mentioned, Gallagher’s impact goes far beyond stats.

St Johns Reinforcements

As a result, of the Habs recent injury woes, the Canadiens have recalled Forwards Sven Andrighetto and Nikita Scherbak. Andrighetto has bounced between the Canadiens and Ice Caps roster all season long. Sven has had chance after chance to stick with Habs roster, but he all to frequently lacks intensity.

However, this is Scherbak’s first call up to the Habs line up. Nikita was the Canadiens 2014 1st round selection at the 2014 NHL Draft. Scherbak has a ton of scoring potential, and it will be interesting to see him in NHL action.

Final Thoughts

The Habs recent injury woes will no doubt have an impact on the club through the next few weeks. Half of the Canadiens Forward group should be playing in the minors. However, this will be a good chance for young players to make a name for themselves and maybe a chance to stick on the Habs roster for good.

Hopefully Gallagher will make a speedy recovery.

This article originally appeared on