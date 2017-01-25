Montreal Canadiens F Alexander Radulov Silencing Critics

Montreal Canadiens F Alexander Radulov Has Been Spectacular Thus Far and His Scoring Ability Will be a Welcome Addition Come Playoff Time.

Montreal Canadiens F Alexander Radulov entered the 2016-17 season with a lot to prove. Having last played in 2012, Radulov spent his time in the KHL and has not played a full NHL season since 2007-08. Despite the lack of consistent NHL success, Radulov has found a new home with the Canadiens.

Looking back at his career in North America, Radulov simply could not keep up with the level of play over a full NHL season. He played well in the nine games he dressed for the Nashville Predators in 2012, but nobody expected Radulov to be this good. Radulov is becoming a primary offensive contributor for the Canadiens, a player they’ve needed desperately since their most recent postseason performance.

Nashville Predators and KHL

Radulov made a name for himself in the U-18 World Junior Championship and joined the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL in 2004-05. He oozed offensive potential and played just two seasons of junior hockey before entering the NHL draft. The Nashville Predators drafted Radulov 15th overall in 2005. The Russian forward played two seasons in the NHL before leaving for the KHL.

Radulov joined the Salavat Yulaev Ufa club for four seasons, before captaining the powerhouse CSKA Moskva in 2012-13. He remained with the club till 2016-17, before re-joining Shea Weber with the Canadiens. In 391 KHL games, Radulov scored 169 goals and 492 points. Needless to say, Radulov dominated KHL ranks and figured it was time to re-join the more competitive NHL.

Montreal Canadiens and Beyond

In 47 games with the Canadiens, Radulov has an impressive 12 goals and 25 assists. For his first year in North America since 2012, Radulov is producing at a high rate. He has potential to eclipse the 30-goal mark for the first time in his professional career. On top of that, if he can help the Canadiens succeed in the postseason, he has potential at a franchise cornerstone in Montreal

Radulov looks happy in Montreal but will become a free agent at the end of the campaign. At 30 years old, Radulov is a prized-winger in the NHL, though his future in Montreal is unknown. He should see a fat payday coming his way before July 1st if the Canadiens want to keep him around.

