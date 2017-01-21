Minnesota Wild: Niederreiter Surging Over Last Five Games

You probably noticed that Nino Niederreiter has had a very strong last five games. But what you probably didn’t notice was that he’s been the best on the Minnesota Wild in that stretch and one of the best in the NHL as well.

Thursday night’s game was huge for Nino Niederreiter. Just when the Wild looked like they were about to end the game deadlocked after giving up a two goals 30 secs apart in late in the second period, Niederretier made an outstanding redirection of pass from Mikael Granlund on the power play at 12:54 in the final frame to snatch the game back for a Wild win.

It was El Nino’s second tally of the game and this third point of the game. He was easily the Wild’s best player responding to his promotion to top line and increased power play time. But his recent success is not limited to Thursday’s game he’s been quietly building a team and NHL best resume over his last 5 games.

Over his last 5 tilts Niederreiter since January 12th has notched 5 goals and 2 assists for a team high 7 points during that stretch pushing the Wild to a 4-1-0 record. In addition to leading the Wild, Nino is tied with 5 other players for the best point total since January 12th in the NHL.

If that was not enough Niederreiter has the second-best goal total in that span with 5 goals and the best power play goal total in that time with 3. Those 3 goals make up half of the 6 power play goals the Wild have scored since January 12th which have given the Wild a power play percentage over that time of 37.5% which is tied for third best in the NHL with the Capitals.

Niederreiter is now the Wild’s best goal scorer with the man advantage with 6 on the season. He’s proving to the Head Coach Bruce Boudreau that he’s ready and able to use his net presence to make the power play much more potent. It’s a role he’s not taking for granted.

After Thursday’s game Niederreiter expressed just how much he appreciates being counted on during the power play and his understanding of what he needs to do to stay in that position. When asked about his power play success he was asked by Michael Russo of the Star Tribune saying that “You can never be too comfortable. I still want to get better and better every day trying to stay in that role. It is definitely a privilege to be on it so I have to make sure I work hard to stay there.”

It’s been that pursuit of getting better every day that has driven Nino to the top of the Wild scoresheet and looks to keep him there for the rest of the season. In a season where his future with the Wild is very much at stake with an upcoming contract extension and looming expansion draft, Nino is really making the case that he’s a big part of the core that will be the future of the Wild.

After all he’s on pace for another career season for points, goals, and assists and could finish close to or over the 60-point mark and that is something that makes him a player the Wild will want to build around for sure.

It seems that the Niederreiter lately is not only looking to cement his future with the Wild, but also has been establishing himself among the top forwards of the NHL. Bottom line this five-game stretch has been great for Nino, but this looks to be the start of more from him this season and in the future. He’s making other teams in the league must plan around him and his game, or if they don’t watch him put a few in the back of their net.

