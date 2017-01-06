Mini hockey star has amazing goal celebration during intermission of Caps game

Every year many lucky youth hockey players are afforded the opportunity to play in front of a large crowd at an NHL game as a form of intermission entertainment. Not every youngster takes full advantage like one kid at the Capitals-Blue Jackets game in Washington on Thursday.

After scoring, this particular young hero took a stranglehold of the spotlight and doubled down with an outstanding celebration that featured him doing a snow angel while face-down on the ice. Like I said, this boy is a treasure and a hero.

If this is the type of bravado that we’re instilling in our nation’s young hockey players, the future of the sport looks amazing.