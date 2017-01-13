Mike Condon Stabilizing Senators’ Net

Mike Condon was acquired on November 2nd from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2017 5th rounder.

Since being acquired Condon has played 21 games starting in 18, posting a 2.25 GAA, .922 SV%. Condon has played in 18 straight games for the Senators.

Andrew Hammond’s inability to stay healthy this year has seen him playing just 4 games with a 3.52 GAA and a .855 SV%.

Craig Anderson has played 19 games for the Sens posting a 2.46 GAA with a .924 SV%.

Craig Anderson left the team to be with his wife Nicholle who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Anderson made 12 starts for the Sens between November 5th and December 5th. Anderson hasn’t made a start since December 5th in Pittsburgh taking an indefinite leave of absent.

Mike Condon has taking over the net since December 5th.

Last year in Montreal, Condon was called upon to play in 55 games for the injured Carey Price, the 26 year old had never played an NHL game before last season.

“I feel great, healthy, I’m getting some good work in. No complaints.” Condon told the Ottawa Citizen.

