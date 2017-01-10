Maroon, Oilers try to extend hot streak vs. Sharks (Jan 10, 2017)

EDMONTON, Alberta — OK, put your hand up if you had Patrick Maroon on your fantasy team at the start of the season.

Of course you didn’t; coming into 2016-17, the big American winger’s career high when it came to goals in a season was 12.

But, the red-hot Oiler is now one of the league’s hottest scorers. Of any left winger in Edmonton, he’s proven to be the most natural fit with center and NHL leading point-getter Connor McDavid. Maroon has five markers in his last three games, giving him 16 on the season and putting him into the league’s top 20.

Stopping Maroon, who was named the NHL’s second star of the week on Monday, will be the task the San Jose Sharks face when they visit Rogers Place Tuesday night.

“I’ve just got to keep playing hard, playing my game, which is being physical and going to the net, getting the dirty goals, protecting pucks, cycle and make space for (McDavid and right winger Leon Draisaitl),” said Maroon.

“It’s all about being given an opportunity and you riding with it and playing with good linemates.”

Oilers coach Todd McLellan said he always felt that Maroon could evolve into a top NHL power forward.

“He’s a little more confident, he holds on to pucks and he’s got a knack for knowing when to release the puck at the net,” said McLellan.

The Sharks, Oilers and Ducks have been trading places at the top of the Pacific Division for the past several weeks. The Sharks are coming off a 6-3 win over Detroit, but have yet to pull away from the pack as some may have expected from the reigning Western Conference champs. The win against Detroit broke a three-game losing streak for a Sharks team that is searching for consistency.

Sharks captain Joe Pavelski, who scored twice Saturday and registered his 600th career point, said his own inconsistency has mirrored his team’s.

“It’s been up and down,” said Pavelski, who has 15 goals this season. “There’s been good moments, it’s been different, the whole year at times. We’ve just played hard and the puck hasn’t gone in, always. I feel I’ve missed a lot of good chances. I’ve also been lucky at times. I think the compete level is there for the most part.”

The Sharks have just 105 goals in 40 games.

“We took some steps (against Detroit), but I think you have to re-establish it every game,” said Sharks veteran left winger Patrick Marleau, who has 12 goals this season. “It’s what (coach Peter DeBoer) wants out of us and what we expect from ourselves.”

The Oilers had an off-day Monday, but made a few significant roster moves. Back-up goalie Jonas Gustavsson, who has just a .878 save percentage this season, was placed on waivers. Gustavsson had not been reliable, forcing the Oilers to rely heavily on starter Cam Talbot. Sunday’s 5-3 loss in Ottawa was the straw that broke the camel’s back; the Oilers outplayed the Senators, outshooting their opponents 38-18. But Gustavsson gave up four goals on just 17 shots.

When McLellan was asked to assess Gustavsson’s performance after Sunday’s game, he gave the “we win as a team, we lose as a team” stock answer which is so often the kiss of death for a player.

As well, the Oilers sent right winger Jesse Puljujarvi to their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, and called up Russian right winger Anton Slepyshev, who has two goals and two assists at the NHL level this season. Puljujarvi has just eight points in 28 games, not enough of a return from the fourth overall pick in 2016 draft.