Maple Leafs sign defenseman Roman Polak to pro tryout deal

TORONTO (AP) The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed free-agent defenseman Roman Polak to a professional tryout Thursday.

The 31-year-old Polak is coming off a serious leg injury during the playoffs. The Czech defender had four goals and seven assists in 75 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season.

Also, coach Mike Babcock said the team would once again not have a captain. The spot has been vacant since Dion Phaneuf’s departure to Ottawa in February 2016.