Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview

After a commanding victory against the St. Louis Blues, the Los Angeles Kings will look to carry that momentum into their match with the Winnipeg Jets tonight at 7:00 PM Pacific Time.

Jake Muzzin and Tanner Pearson each had multiple goals against the Blues, and the offensive prowess from the Kings eventually got the Blues to yank goaltender Jake Allen from the game and replace him with Carter Hutton.

Ending a goaltender’s night prematurely from red light exposure is always an impressive feat to boast.

The Kings are now 2-2-0 during their home stand. They are currently just a single point out of the second Western Conference wildcard spot.

The Jets are 20-22-3 with 43 points this season, and are currently 4 points out of the second wildcard spot.

The ultra competitive Western Conference playoff picture seems to go through significant shuffles on a daily basis, and the outcome of this game will have that same effect.

The Jets have lost 3 of their previous 4 games, and are on a 2 game losing streak. During that span, they’ve lost to the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, and Arizona Coyotes. Their win came against the Calgary Flames.

The Jets have an intriguing group of scoring forwards. Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrick Laine, and Blake Wheeler all have at least 35 points this season.

Ehlers already has more points this season than he had in 72 games last year. Laine’s dominant rookie season has been disrupted by a concussion he suffered on January 7 against the Sabres. There’s no timetable for his return.

Connor Hellebuyck has played 34 games in net for the Jets. He’s 16-13-1 with a 2.82 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

In the 16 seasons since the Jets franchise entered the NHL as the expansion Atlanta Thrashers, they’ve made the playoffs just twice. They have some teams they’d need to leap frog, but a sustained stretch of winning could make that third playoff trip a reality.

