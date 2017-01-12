Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview

The Los Angeles Kings will look to rebound after their loss against the Dallas Stars as they square off against the St. Louis Blues in Los Angeles tonight at 7:30 PM Pacific Time.

The Kings previously lost to the Stars 6-4 after a chaotic 3rd period featured a 5 and a half minute span where 5 goals were scored between the two teams.

This game will signal that the home stand for the Kings is more than halfway over. The Kings are 1-2-0 so far during this recent stretch at the Staples Center.

The Blues are having another solid season, and currently sit in 3rd place in the Central Division with 47 points.

This is their first game of a California road trip which will also feature games at Anaheim as well as San Jose.

The Blues just finished up a 6 game home stand where they went 3-3-0. Their wins came against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Stars. Their losses came against The Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, and Boston Bruins.

The Blues haven’t won consecutive games since they won 3 straight from November 28-December 1. Since then, they’ve only lost consecutive games twice, and never had a losing streak reach more than 2 games.

They’ve essentially been alternating between a victory and a defeat for the last month or so, and not sustaining any meaningful momentum.

The Blues are 8th in the NHL in goals per game, and have 7 players who have at least 20 points so far this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues in goals with 20, assists with 23, and points with 43 while playing in all 41 games so far this season.

Tarasenko has tallied consecutive seasons of 74 points and 73 points, and looks well on pace to match that level of production this season.

