Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview

The Los Angeles Kings will begin a 7 game homestretch against the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7:30 PM Pacific Time following back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks.

The Kings will get an extended stretch at Staples Center at an opportune time. Before their two games against the Sharks, the Kings went 3-4-2 on a 9 game road trip.

The Kings have fared much better on home ice this season, having compiled an 11-4-1 record in Los Angeles.

Out on the road has been a different story, though, as they currently stand 8-11-3 away from home ice, although that dramatic overtime win in San Jose could be a sign of things to come.

The Red Wings arrive in Los Angeles in a slightly different position than the contending Kings. They have the 3rd least points in the Eastern Conference, and are 8 points out of the wild card.

The Red Wings have made the playoffs for a remarkable 25 consecutive seasons. Since I’ve been conscious on Earth, the Red Wings have always found a way to participate in postseason hockey.

That tremendous streak is in serious jeopardy this season, and anybody who’s a fan of bizarre longevity is probably rooting for this strange run to continue.

The Red Wings played in the Centennial Classic just days ago, but fell in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs after a thrilling performance from Auston Matthews.

In their last 11 games, the Red Wings have gone just 3-6-2, and they’ll have to turn things around sooner rather than later if they don’t want those playoff chances to become too dim.

Jimmy Howard had a 1.96 GAA and .934 save percentage in 17 games before a knee sprain knocked him out of their 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning back on December 20.

They’ll need Petr Mrazek to elevate his game during Howard’s absence. He ranks just 41st among qualified goaltenders in GAA and 42nd in save percentage.

Henrik Zetterberg is having another great season with the Red Wings, leading them with 28 points. This is his 14th season with Detroit, and he ranks 7th on the all time scoring list of the prestigious franchise.

