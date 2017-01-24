Los Angeles Kings Try to Snap Losing Streak Against New Jersey Devils
This recent stretch for the Los Angeles Kings has resembled a pool of water slowly circling a drain. There’s the lingering anxiety that if things aren’t corrected quickly, too much ground could be lost in the playoff hunt. They’ll try to end their 4 game losing streak against the New Jersey Devils today at 4:00 PM Pacific Time.
The Kings have also lost 5 of their last 7, including the first two games of this road trip to both the New York squads.
They’ll stay in the general area to face the Devils, who are 20-19-9 through 48 games. Coming into today, New Jersey is just 3 points out of the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won 4 of their past 5 games.
Harkening back to better days for the Kings, this is the second straight game that they’ll play a franchise they vanquished in previous Stanley Cup Finals. They beat the Devils in 2012, and the Rangers in 2014.
- 1/23 – Los Angeles Kings Lose to New York Rangers 3-2 to Extend Losing Streak
- 1/23 – Los Angeles Kings Set to Play New York Rangers at MSG
- 1/22 – Los Angeles Kings Could Really Use a Successful Road Trip
- 1/21 – Los Angeles Kings Come Up Short Against New York Islanders 4-2
- 1/21 – Los Angeles Kings Start Road Trip Against New York Islanders
Demoralizing losing streak aside, the Kings are still just 3 points out of the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference.
With the All Star break fast approaching, they’ll need to generate more offense than they have as of late. They haven’t scored more than 2 goals in any game of this current 4 game losing streak.
This New Jersey team is looking for some type of resurgence. The Devils haven’t made the playoffs since that Stanley Cup Finals loss to the Kings.
New Jersey made a big trade this offseason by acquiring Taylor Hall from the Edmonton Oilers for Adam Larsson, and Hall has responded by leading the team in scoring so far with 31 points and being named an All Star.
Cory Schneider has gotten the bulk of the appearances in net for the Devils this season. In 35 games, he’s 14-14-7 with a 2.69 GAA and a .910 save percentage.
Only Tuukka Rask has a higher career save percentage in league history than Schneider, although the number that Schneider is at right now would be by far the worst of any season where he has started at least 20 games.
In seasons where Schneider has at least 20 starts in net, he has never had less than a .921 save percentage, although that impressive streak could be at risk this season.
More from Rink Royalty
- Los Angeles Kings Lose to New York Rangers 3-2 to Extend Losing Streak16h ago
- Los Angeles Kings Set to Play New York Rangers at MSG23h ago
- Los Angeles Kings Could Really Use a Successful Road Trip1 d ago
- Los Angeles Kings Come Up Short Against New York Islanders 4-22d ago
- Los Angeles Kings Start Road Trip Against New York Islanders3d ago