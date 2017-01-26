Los Angeles Kings to Play Carolina Hurricanes in Final Game Before Break

In their final game before they host the All Star festivities this weekend, the Los Angeles Kings will face the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh at 4:00 PM Pacific Time.

The Kings snapped their 4 game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, and they’ll try to get another win to carry some momentum into the All Star break.

They’re now 1-2 on their road trip. The Kings have 50 points, and are 2 points out of the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference entering today’s action.

Carolina has 49 points and is currently 5 points out the the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

The New York Rangers are in firm command of the top wildcard spot in the East, and with how dominant the Metropolitan Division has been, one of their teams will likely secure that top wildcard spot.

That leaves everyone else competing for that final wildcard spot in the East, and all the teams are within 5 points of each other. The parity will surely make for an exciting stretch run to the playoffs.

The Hurricanes have been the top penalty killing team in the league this season, but are currently on a 4 game losing streak.

That span of futility is following a 4 game winning streak, which came at home and is illustrative of larger trends this team experiences. This season, the Hurricanes are 15-5-1 at home, but 6-14-6 on the road.

The top two scorers for the Hurricanes are Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask. Skinner has 35 points in 46 games, while Rask has 32 points in 47 games.

Cam Ward has started 40 games in net out of the 47 games the Hurricanes have played in this season. The 2006 Conn Smythe winner is 18-15-6 this year with a 2.63 GAA and .906 save percentage.

This article originally appeared on