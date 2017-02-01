Los Angeles Kings Return Home to Play Colorado Avalanche

The Los Angeles Kings will play their first home game since January 18 tonight against the Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 PM Pacific Time.

Following their 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the Kings are now on a 3 game winning streak. Given the struggles of Colorado this season, this a great opportunity for the Kings to extend that streak.

The Avalanche have been languishing in the NHL basement this season, and they really have no company in terms of shared ineptitude.

At 13-32-2, they have 28 points this season, which is 10 less than the Coyotes, who’re the second worst team in the league.

Playing the Coyotes and Avalanche back-to-back would enthuse any team, because it’s theoretically the easiest two game stretch possible.

In a league that has been dominated by extreme parity this season, those two are really the only franchises without realistic hope for the playoff berth as things stand currently.

The Avalanche score the fewest goals per game and give up the most goals per game. Judging simply from the metrics, there’s nowhere for them to go but up.

Colorado is in the midst of an 8 game losing streak. They’ve also lost 13 of their last 14 games. They’ve won back-to-back games just twice this season, and have yet to taste the thrill of a 3 game winning streak.

In their last 13 games, they’ve only scored more than 2 goals in a contest once. Matt Duchene leads the team with 15 goals this season, while Nathan MacKinnon leads the squad with 33 points.

Semyon Varlamov underwent season ending hip surgery, so Calvin Pickard will likely be getting the bulk of the starts in net from here on out. In 24 games this season, Pickard has a 7-14-1 record with a 3.10 GAA and .903 save percentage.

