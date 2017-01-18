Los Angeles Kings Prepare to Meet San Jose Sharks Again

The Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks will meet once again at 7:30 PM Pacific Time tonight at Staples Center.

These two squads have gotten to know each other quite a bit recently. This game will mark the 3rd time in the past 9 games for the Kings that these two have played one another.

The Kings have won the previous two meetings during that span. They claimed victory in the December 31 game in San Jose 3-2 on goals from Drew Doughty, Jeff Carter, and Tanner Pearson.

The Kings then opened the 2017 calendar year by beating the Sharks in Los Angeles 2-1 in OT on a game winner from Pearson.

This is the final match of a 7 game homestand for the Kings. They’ve gone 3-3-0 so far, and this will be the decisive showdown to determine whether or not a winning record is accomplished on this stretch.

The Sharks are 3-4-1 in their last 8 games, and sit in 3rd place within the Pacific Division at 54 points.

Coming into today’s action, the Kings are in the 2nd wild card spot in the Western Conference at 48 points.

The energy is always cranked up an extra notch each time these two franchises meet. Not only is the rivalry predicated on the NorCal/SoCal dynamic, but epic playoff series in recent years have established this relationship as one of the top rivalries in the NHL.

Brent Burns is having another phenomenal year for the Sharks, leading all defensemen in points with 45 and goals with 18. Amongst all skaters, he ranks tied for 5th in points.

Joe Pavelski has 40 points through 45 games so far this year, and has a chance to reach the 30 goal plateau for the 5th consecutive non-lockout shortened season.

Martin Jones has done a fantastic job since becoming the primary goaltender for the Sharks starting in the 2015-2016 season. The former Kings backup is 22-14-2 this year with a 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage.

This article originally appeared on