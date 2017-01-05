Los Angeles Kings Keys to Victory vs. Detroit Red Wings

Here are some keys to victory for the Los Angeles Kings as they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Keep Playing Stingy Defense

The Red Wings aren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut. They rank just 25th in the league in goals per game. Dylan Larkin is the only player with double digit goals on the team, as he’s netted 11 in 38 games. The Kings defense continues to hold opponents to the fewest shots on goal per game, and impressively limited a San Jose Sharks team averaging 30.4 shots per game to just 27 in a game that went to overtime. The Sharks entered the 3rd period of that game with just 13 shots on goal. If the Kings can contain a Sharks squad like that with 4 double digit scorers, it doesn’t bode well for the Red Wings.

Physically Intimidate

The Kings don’t have to overly worry about falling victim to unnecessary penalties in this game. The Red Wings have the worst power play unit in the entire NHL. Jeff Carter has 7 power play goals this season, and the entire Red Wings team has 15 power play goals. The Kings lead the NHL with 30.5 hits per game, and they can throw their weight around against the Red Wings without much fear of the consequences of being called for a penalty.

Exploit Backup Goaltender

The Red Wings are expected to start Jared Coreau tonight. Coreau was called up after Jimmy Howard suffered his knee injury. In 4 games this season, Coreau is 2-1-1 with a 3.43 GAA and a .889 save percentage. As Coreau joins Petr Mrazek, the two active goaltenders for the Red Wings both have GAAs above 3 and save percentages below .900, and Howard’s lengthy absence will make their chances of getting back into the playoff hunt even slimmer. The Kings have the type of offensive talent to make it a long night for whichever goaltender starts for the Red Wings.

