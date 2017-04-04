Leafs’ Nazem Kadri celebrates goal by talking trash, inciting scrum

Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri has the ability to annoy opponents with his skill on the ice, as evidenced by the 60-point campaign he’s put together this year. The 26-year-old Kadri also has the ability to annoy opponents with his mouth, as evidenced by the show he put on Monday night in Buffalo.

Kadri has been known to get under the skin of the opposing team with his antics over the years and he was back at it again vs. the Sabres. After a heated net-front battle with Buffalo forward Zemgus Girgensons during the third period, Kadri was able to pot a goal to give Toronto a 4-1 lead.

Considering the Leafs need every point they can get down the stretch in a heated Atlantic race in the standings, it was a big goal. How did Kadri celebrate? Well, by taunting the Sabres, of course.

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

Kadri immediately started chirping at Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. I’m no professional lip-reader, but it sure looks like some foul language was used, and Ristolainen did not take kindly to it. A scrum ensued and Kadri got the hell out of there are quickly as he could, realizing that his job of antagonizing was done.

In the end, four players were penalized, with Ristolainen getting a minor and a misconduct and Kadri receiving two minors, which gave Buffalo a power play. For Kadri, he likely came away with the ol’ Olaf Sanderson mantra: “Two minutes well worth it.”