Ladd scores twice, Islanders beat Canadiens 3-1 (Jan 26, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over Montreal on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Canadiens.

Josh Bailey also had a goal and Thomas Greiss stopped 21 shots as the Islanders beat the Canadiens for the first time since April 10, 2014. New York improved to 5-0-1 in its last six heading into this weekend’s All-Star break. John Tavares and Nick Leddy each had two assists.

Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens and Carey Price finished with 39 saves. Price, set for his fifth All-Star appearance, fell to 2-5-1 in his last eight games.

Ladd got the go-ahead goal to put the Islanders ahead 2-1 at 7:20 of the third when he took a pass from Tavares and fired it past Price from the right circle for his 10th of the season and second multi-goal game.

Bailey scored on a slap shot from the high slot for his eighth of the season with 4:47 to go, putting New York up by two.

With the Islanders leading 1-0, Greiss slid to his left to make a nice save on Max Pacioretty about 8 1/2 minutes into the second period.

Price had to make a flurry of saves, stopping a wrist shot by Anders Lee and then sprawling left to right on a backhander by Bailey with 9 minutes left. Nikolay Kulemin fired a long shot that was stopped by the goalie, and Casey Cizikas was denied on the rebound. Anthony Beauvillier was also stopped on a wrister from the inside edge of the right circle.

After the Islanders’ Dennis Seidenberg was sent off for hooking with just over 6 minutes remaining, the Canadiens took advantage just 16 seconds later. Weber’s slap shot from straightaway went off Greiss’ and into the goal with 5:51 remaining for his 12th of the season and 10th on a power play.

The Islanders outshot the Canadiens 14-4 in a fast-paced first period.

New York had some chances on a power play near the midpoint of the period, but Price stopped Lee’s backhander from in close and an attempt by Tavares.

Greiss made a nice save on a wrister in close by Phillip Danault with about 9 1/2 minutes left on the Canadiens’ second shot on goal.

Ladd got New York on the scoreboard with 6:53 left in the first as he got the puck, skated into the right circle and fired a shot from the dot through Price’s five-hole.

Price made a nice pad save on Lee on a 2-on-1 with about two minutes left in the period.

NOTES: Montreal, which came in with the league’s third-ranked power play, finished 1 for 3 on the man advantage. … The Canadiens won 3-2 here on Oct. 26. The teams conclude their three-game season series at Montreal on Feb. 23. … C Tomas Plekanec played in his 220th consecutive game. … Tavares, who had his ninth multipoint game of the season, now has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in his last eight games. … Interim coach Doug Weight is 4-0-1 since taking over for the fired Jack Capuano.

Canadiens: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night in first game after All-Star break.

Islanders: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

