LA Kings place D Matt Greene on injured reserve

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Kings have placed defenseman Matt Greene on injured reserve.

The Kings made the move Monday after the franchise hosted the NHL All-Star weekend. The move is retroactive to Jan. 20.

Greene has been dealing with an accumulation of injuries for much of the season, including back problems and a strained groin, according to coach Darryl Sutter. The Kings didn’t cite a specific injury.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has two points in 26 games for Los Angeles this season. The stay-at-home defenseman has played in just three games in January, missing the past four games, and he is scoreless in 19 straight games since Nov. 8.

The Kings begin the second half of the season Tuesday at Arizona.