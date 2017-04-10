LA Kings Fire Coach Darryl Sutter and GM Dean Lombardi

Now That the Regular Season is Officially Over, the Los Angeles Kings Have Made a Bold Move in Firing Head Coach Darryl Sutter and General Manager Dean Lombardi. The Team’s Disappointing Season Was the Reason For the Change.

The Los Angeles Kings have officially fired head coach Darryl Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi as the result of a frustrating season. The Kings had their eyes on the playoffs but missed the mark and have made the changes they deem necessary to improve the team.

Sutter and Lombardi have led the Kings to a lot of good runs since joining the team but the impressive record has died off in the last few years, which resulted in missed playoff attempts and early postseason exits.

The Kings organization has grown frustrated and decided that the changes, behind the bench and in the front office, will be what is best for the team.

The Kings will formally hold an press conference to address the change but CEO and president of the Kings’ parent company AEG, has already released a brief statement with the news as follows:

“This was an extremely difficult decision and was made with an enormous amount of consideration for what we have accomplished in our past. But the present and future of our organization is the highest priority,” said Beckerman. “Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation for what Dean and Darryl have accomplished for the Kings franchise. They built this team and helped lead us to two Stanley Cup Championships and will forever be remembered as all-time greats in Kings history. But with that level of accomplishment comes high expectations and we have not met those expectations for the last three seasons. With the core players we have in place, we should be contending each year for the Stanley Cup. Our failure to meet these goals has led us to this change.”

LA Kings Move Forward

The Kings also announced that Luc Robitaille was promoted to team President to look over hockey and business operations while Rob Blake was named Vice President and General Manager and will look over hockey operations.

Sutter and Lombardi brought good things to the Kings organization and, despite the decline, it doesn’t seem like these two will be without jobs for long.

As for L.A, the team is headed for a new era. A new coach and GM will give the team a facelift for next season and, as we’ve seen before, it might inspire a whole new level of play.

