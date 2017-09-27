Konecny’s OT goal lifts Flyers over Rangers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Travis Konecny scored 3:22 into overtime, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 preseason win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Samuel Morin, Scott Laughton and Oskar Lindblom also scored for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott made 25 saves.

New York jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first-period goals for Paul Carey and David Desharnais. Michael Grabner tied it at 3 at 17:39 of the third, and Ondrej Pavelec made 34 saves for the Rangers.

New York finished the preseason with a 3-2-1 record. It begins the regular season at home Oct. 5 against the Colorado Avalanche. Philadelphia has two games remaining in the exhibition season.

BLUE JACKETS 5, BLUES 2

In Columbus, Ohio, Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves and recorded an assist to help Columbus to the exhibition win.

Korpisalo played the entire game for the Blue Jackets, and was credited with the primary assist on Tyler Motte’s goal at 1:47 of the first.

Markus Hannikainen, Markus Nutivaara, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Dean Kukan also scored for Columbus.

Sam Blais and Tage Thompson scored for St. Louis, and Jake Allen made 35 stops.

PANTHERS 4, LIGHTNING 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Roberto Luongo stopped 38 shots to lead Florida to the victory.

The Panthers grabbed the lead for good on a pair of goals for Jonathan Huberdeau in a 5:15 span of the second period. Connor Brickley and Vincent Trocheck added third-period goals.

Ryan Callahan and Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.

STARS 4, WILD 1

In Dallas, Tyler Seguin scored two goals to push the Stars to the win.

Seguin’s first goal at 9:52 of the second period lifted Dallas to a 2-0 lead. His empty-netter with 2:43 left in regulation sealed the victory.

Jason Dickinson and Tyler Pitlick also scored for the Stars, and Kari Lehtonen made 32 saves.

Jason Zucker scored Minnesota’s lone goal, and Alex Stalock stopped 33 shots.