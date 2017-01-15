Kings win over Winnipeg in overtime

Los Angeles Kings 3 Winnipeg Jets 2

After an impressive win over the St. Louis Blues, the Kings made it two in a row.

Jeff Carter scored his 23rd goal of the season at 1:36 of overtime and the Kings rallied for their fifth victory in seven games with the 3-2 victory..

It was not an easy night for the Kings.

They had the lead early, lost it, and had to rally to force it to overtime before Carter’s winning goal in OT.

Martin Gaborik scored the first goal for the Kings.

He now has 2 goals in four games after recording only one his first 17 games of the season.

Dustin Brown tied it on a rebound goal with 5:08 left in regulation.

Captain Anize Kopitar had 3 assists for the Kings who recorded their 9th overtime win, the best in the NHL.

Goalie Peter Budaj gets his 20th win after saving 26 shots for the Kings.

Jets’ Drew Stafford and Dustin Byfugliien scored power-play goals for Winnipeg but it wasn’t enough and the team lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Jets were without their high-scoring rookie Patrik Laine who missed his fourth straight game with a concussion.

Laine was selected for the All-Star Game and should technically be back at Staples in 2 weeks.

But his availability is now in question.

The Kings committed several careless penalties and missed scoring opportunities when a total of 7 shots hit the posts.

But the Kings used a strong start on Saturday as they did in the win over St. Louis on Thursday.

First periods haven’t been kind to the team this season so it should boost their confidence to have two strong starts in a row.

Up next the Kings host the Lightning at Staples on Monday, Martin Luther King day.

