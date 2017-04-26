Watch: Kevin Fiala taken off the ice in stretcher after an collision into boards

Nashville Predators star Kevin Fiala hit the boards awkwardly against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1.

Fiala and Robert Bortuzzo crashed into the boards. Fiala was removed from the ice on a stretcher taken to the hospital.

Watch the injury below: Viewer's discretion is advised.

Another look at Kevin Fiala’s injury. Not good. pic.twitter.com/NCQbfEjbVt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 27, 2017





Big time fan of Tarasenko helping out with the stretcher for that Kevin Fiala injury. pic.twitter.com/M8Hutcbjfm — Jordie 🔵 (@BarstoolJordie) April 27, 2017

Fiala's biggest moment of the postseason was a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 of the previous round.

