John Tavares dances around Stars defender for nifty goal

It hasn’t been a fantastic year for the Islanders so far but John Tavares is working on another impressive season in New York.

On Thursday night, the Isles captain scored one of his most impressive goals this year. Tavares received a pass from a teammate in tight and managed to split a couple of Dallas stars defenders — undressing John Klingsberg in the process — before putting the puck past netminder Kari Lehtonen.

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

Being able to react on the fly and get free in a space that tight speaks to the quality of player that Tavares is.