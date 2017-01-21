John Carlson Will Miss Saturday’s Game in Dallas With Lower-Body Injury

Defenseman John Carlson remains out of Washington’s lineup.

The Washington Capitals will once again be playing without their top defenseman. John Carlson won’t be on the ice when his team takes on the Stars in Dallas Saturday night. It will mark the third straight game Carlson has missed.

That news is courtesy of the Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan.

No John Carlson at morning skate at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Safe to assume he’ll miss third straight game w/ lower-body injury. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) January 21, 2017

Carlson has been out with what head coach Barry Trotz has referred to as a lower-body injury. As far as hockey injuries go, that could mean just about anything. He apparently suffered the injury in a practice on January 12, but he did play in Washington’s game January 13 with Chicago.

However, Carlson did not see the ice during Washington’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, January 15. In his absence, Matt Niskanen has taken over his spot on the top power play unit.

There may be some positive news coming for Carlson in the future though. Although he was absent at the start of Saturday’s practice in Dallas, he did show up near the end and was seen on skates by CSN’s Steve Farrell.

Washington plays again Monday night. There’s no work just yet if Carlson will be suited up for that game or not.

This article originally appeared on