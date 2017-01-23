John Carlson Likely Out Until After All-Star Break

Defenseman John Carlson is likely out until after this weekend’s All-Star break.

Despite being seen on skates during morning skate both Saturday and Monday, Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson remains out for Monday’s tilt with the Carolina Hurricanes. It will mark the fourth game he’s missed since leaving early in the January 15 game with the Flyers.

There’s no specific word on what the injury is, as it’s just labeled as a lower-body injury.

Reports from Monday indicate that Carlson is unlikely to return until after the All-Star break. Aside from Monday, the Caps play Tuesday and Thursday.

Russian Machine Never Breaks was one of the many news outlets to report the news Monday.

John Carlson likely out through All-Star break https://t.co/tZOpkVtsLa — RMNB (@russianmachine) January 23, 2017

Head coach Barry Trotz spoke on Carlson’s injury after practice Monday, and although he indicated his top blueliner would likely be out until next week, though he didn’t exactly rule Carlson out for the January 26 game in New Jersey.

CSN’s Tarik El-Bashir said Tweeted that Trotz is being careful with his players.

“It’s just long term, being smart about our players.” — #Caps Coach Barry Trotz on John Carlson’s injury: https://t.co/N1yzGZFExZ — Tarik El-Bashir (@TarikCSN) January 23, 2017

Carlson has played in 43 games this season and has recorded five goals with 20 assists. He’s also racked up a plus-10 rating. Expect an update on Carlson’s status as the week draws to a close.

