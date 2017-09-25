Jaskin has goal, assist to lead Blues past Penguins, 4-1

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) Dmitrij Jaskin had a goal and an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 preseason victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.

Jordan Kyrou, Paul Stastny and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Blues, and Carter Hutton stopped 23 shots.

Jake Guentzel scored for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Penguins, who dressed regulars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Carl Hagelin and Kris Letang.

Matt Murray made 34 saves for Pittsburgh.

The game was part of the yearly Kraft Hockeyville promotion, which allows non-NHL towns and cities in both the United States and Canada to compete for the right to host a preseason game. The winning municipalities receive funding to improve their hockey facilities.

Initially, the town of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, won the Kraft Hockeyville USA competition, but the NHL announced on Aug. 2 that the Rostraver Ice Garden was ”not equipped at this time to host an NHL preseason game. The game was moved to UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, which is the Penguins’ practice facility.

The New Jersey Devils will play the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in the Kraft Hockeyville Canada, game Monday in Prince Edward Island.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, DUCKS 2

In Anaheim, California, Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to lead the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Scott Sabourin and Giovanni Fiore were the only Anaheim players who were able to solve the three-time Stanley Cup championship-winning goalie.

Teemu Pulkkinen, Jake Bischoff, Tomas Hyka and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored for the Golden Knights, who outshot the Ducks 30-28.

PREDATORS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

In Columbus, Ohio, Kevin Fiala scored twice to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-3 preseason victory over the Blue Jackets.

Filip Forsberg, Miikka Salomaki, Pontus Aberg also scored for the Predators. Anders Lindback stopped 16 of 17 shots he faced over the first half of the game, and Juuse Saros gave up two goals on 16 shots the rest of the way.

Cam Atkinson, Zach Werenski and Alexander Weinberg scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves.

Fiala, who broke his left femur in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against St. Louis, extended the Predators’ lead to 3-1 late in the second period. After Werenski pulled Columbus within one early in the third, Aberg’s power-play goal made it 4-2 at 7:31. Wennberg got the Blue Jackets within one again with 7:47 remaining, but Fiala sealed the win in the final minute.

PANTHERS 4, LIGHTNING 2

In Tampa Bay, Florida, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist to help the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2.

Jamie McGinn, Evgeni Dadonov and Radim Vrbata also scored for the Panthers, and James Reimer stopped 27 shots.

Alexander Volkov scored twice for the Lightning, and Peter Budaj finished with 24 saves.

Dadonov scored the tiebreaking goal off a feed from Huberdeau with just under 5 minutes remaining in the second. Vrbata then pushed the lead to 3-1 at 4:34 of the third.

After Volkov pulled the Lightning within one a little more than 8 minutes later, Huberdeau sealed the win with 1:05 remaining.

AVALANCHE 5, WILD 1

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and assisted on another – all in the third period – to power the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Mikko Rantanen scored Colorado’s other third-period goal. J.T. Compher and Rocco Grimaldi also scored for the Avalanche, and Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves.

Marcus Foligno scored for the Wild. Niklas Svedberg stopped all 17 shots he faced over the first 31 1/2 minutes. Steve Michalek then allowed all five Colorado goals on 22 shots.