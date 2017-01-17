Jamie Benn goes on angry stick-snapping rampage in Buffalo

Hockey parents may want to look away for this one. The senseless destruction of expensive equipment is never easy to swallow at any level.

Jamie Benn was not quite thrilled with the way things were going for him and his Dallas Stars on Monday in Buffalo, and he decided he needed to take it out on some innocent sticks. Benn snapped not one, not two but three twigs over his leg in frustration during the Stars’ 4-1 loss to the Sabres. That seems excessive, but sometimes it’s just not your day.

Hopefully all the youngsters watching realize that it’s a lot easier for an NHL team to absorb a $600 rampage than it is for their parents. Work on those skills and get an endorsement deal first, kids.