Jake Dotchin knees Auston Matthews, isn’t making any friends in Toronto

The entire city of Toronto collectively held its breath on Thursday night when Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews appeared to be shaken up on a first-period collision.

Matthews was the recipient of a knee-on-knee hit from Tampa Bay defenseman Jake Dotchin, one that might bring flashbacks of Ulf Samuelsson for some. Matthews was sent to the ice in pain and Maple Leafs fans undoubtedly felt nauseated as they feared their top overall pick and leading scorer would be injured in the middle of a push for the playoffs.

Luckily, Matthews appeared to shake off the bad hit and stay in the game. Crisis averted.

But that doesn’t mean that Dotchin is off the hook, especially in Toronto. The 23-year-old defenseman has made no friends or fans in Toronto early in his career. Earlier this year, he sucker punched one Leafs prospect, Andrew Nielsen, and injured another, Kasperi Kapanen, with an atrocious hit in the same AHL game.

Can't say I'm a fan of Jake Dotchin doing this to Andrew Nielsen. pic.twitter.com/UoMWvRoKcn — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) January 14, 2017

Update: Minutes later, Jake Dotchin has injured Kasperi Kapanen with a hit behind the Syracuse net. pic.twitter.com/DTghKAC31r — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) January 14, 2017

Jake Dotchin isn’t going to be getting free drinks in Toronto any time soon.