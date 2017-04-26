Jake Allen is a Man on a Mission for the St. Louis Blues

Jake Allen finished the first round of the NHL playoffs as one of the league’s best, but he will have his hands full with the Nashville Predators

Jake Allen had an above average showing during the regular season but is really turning heads in the NHL playoffs.

Get the FanSided App

He finished the year with a 33-20-5 record, 2.42 goals against average, and a 0.915 save percentage. During the playoffs, he is 4-1-0 and holds 1.47 goals against average with a 0.956 save percentage heading into round two of the NHL playoffs.



[Via NHL.com]

Allen was great for the Blues when they won and lost. He put up a great 51-save performance in Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild and followed that up with a 23 and 40 save performance in Games 2 and 3, respectively. Even in the Game 4 loss, Allen held the Wild to two goals in the first two periods, but the Blues were unable to generate any real offense throughout the game.

Blues Need to Pick up the Offense

Allen’s brilliance was defined by his ability to carry his team during a tough series. Despite winning the series 4-1, the Blues were consistently outshot in every game in round one.

They mustered just 26 shots in the Game 1 OT win, and tied the Wild with 28 in the Game 4 loss. The Blues scored 11 goals over five games but will have a much tougher time against the red-hot Nashville Predators defense and goaltending.

They gave the Chicago Blackhawks no breathing space, and chances are it will be the same for the Blues. For Allen to continue his surge to the top in the NHL, the Blues will need to create plenty of scoring chances to compete against the stingy Predators.

Predators, Rinne Will be a Great Test

Heading into the second round, Pekka Rinne holds a 0.976 save percentage, 0.70 goals against average, and two shutouts. He has a solid defensive team in front of him, and Rinne is playing well when called upon. With Rinne and Allen set to do battle, hockey fans have the great pleasure of watching the two hottest goalies in the NHL go at it.

Allen has youth on his side, but Rinne and the Predators have waited for this moment. P.K. Subban is leading a strong defensive group, and the Predators are finding ways to win.

With eight different goal scorers in just four games, Allen will have his hands full with the Predators versatility in round two. On the other hand, if he continues his amazing performance, there is a good chance he could surprise one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now.

This article originally appeared on