Jackets look to get back on track versus Flyers (Jan 08, 2017)

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers meet for the first time this season on Sunday after each played Saturdayt.

Columbus (27-7-4) looks to return to its winning ways after losing its last two games after a franchise-record 16 game winning streak.

“We won’t have to wait long to see how this team responds to adversity,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said Saturday.

Philadelphia (21-15-5) snapped a five-game losing streak (0-4-1) with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s doesn’t matter how well you’ve played in a couple of games along the way,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “It’s important to get the two points, it’s important to do it the right way and it’s the first of two competitive games we have this weekend. It’s time to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow night at 6 o’clock.”

Columbus which lost to Washington 5-0 on Thursday and 5-4 to the New York Rangers on Saturday, is fighting to not take as long as Philadelphia did to rebound from a winning streak as the Flyers won 10 straight before their slide.

“Philly’s a good opponent and we haven’t put ourselves in this spot all year,” Blue Jackets assistant captain Brandon Dubinsky said. “We’ve been good all year our record has shown it and it’s a little bit of a kick in the pants here to come out with a loss in this game. We’ll see what we’re made of with how we respond.”

Both teams are expected to have their No. 1 goaltenders on the ice, each of whom previously played for the other team before being traded to their current organization.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who leads the NHL with 25 wins, is likely to get the start for Columbus while Steve Mason will be in net for the Flyers.

“We’re obviously at the halfway point in the season,” Flyers defenseman Nick Schultz said. “I think we’re in a pretty good spot and obviously went through a tough spell after the big streak the guys went on, but it’s nice to get a win and we’ve got to keep building on this and keep playing good hockey down the stretch.”

The Blue Jackets have five players with 30 or more points this season as Sam Gagner joined that list after his two assists in Saturday’s loss.

The Flyers, who cut down their penalties taken to be the 10th-lowest in the league (118), need to continue their disciplined ways against the No. 1 power play in the league.

With only the third-fewest number of opportunities this season with the man advantage (114), the Jackets special teams are scoring at a rate of 27.2 percent when they are on the ice.