Jackets, Hurricanes get together after recent streaks (Jan 10, 2017)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two teams that have had long streaks are looking to build even better numbers when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

The streaks were halted recently for each team, but they’ve responded and seem anxious to create more good moments.

The teams won overtime games Sunday, setting up this Metropolitan Division matchup.

The Blue Jackets had won 16 straight games until two losses, but they recovered to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

“We found a way to win a hockey game. That’s very important at this stage, especially after losing a couple,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. “(Our players) weren’t tentative as far as their thinking.”

Carolina’s 11-game home points streak ended last week, but the Hurricanes were at home for Sunday’s overtime victory over the Boston Bruins.

“We have to take care of our home games,” Hurricanes center Jay McClement said.

The Blue Jackets (28-7-4) are 17-2-0 in their last 19 games. They figure they’re still in a groove despite a couple of recent setbacks.

“That’s the mindset we have right now,” defenseman David Savard said. “It has been working for us and we have to keep it going.”

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said the team has proved it can be an elite group. Now it’s a matter of rising from that strong foundation.

“Our guys have come a long way,” Tortorella said. “No matter what the record is. No matter what happens with winning or losing, I know our guys have improved on being pros.”

In all except two games in the 26 all-time meetings between Columbus and Carolina, the winning team has scored at least three goals.

Columbus has largely relied on goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who has a league-leading 26 victories this season.

The Hurricanes have been sticking with goalie Cam Ward, who has started 16 consecutive games.

“You don’t want to look too far ahead,” Ward said, knowing there’s a set of games on back-to-back nights later in the week. “We have a tough challenge against Columbus.”

Carolina coach Bill Peters said one sign that he likes recently is that the team’s penalty-killing units are doing more than just preventing goals. The Hurricanes have applied pressure in man-down situations.

“We’ve killed the penalty and we’re also dangerous at the same time,” Peters said.

Neither team practiced Monday, but there was news from both clubs.

Columbus placed goaltender Curtis McElhinney on waivers, recalling Anton Forsberg from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. Forsberg, 24, has appeared in nine NHL games.

The Blue Jackets also assigned left winger Markus Hannikainen to Cleveland.

The Hurricanes placed center Andrej Nestrasil on waivers. That move came in part because forward Elias Lindholm is nearing a return to action from an upper-body injury.

Nestrasil has logged 17 goals and 31 assists in 137 NHL games since 2014. He has appeared in 114 games for Carolina but has only one goal and four assists in 18 games this season. He has played twice in the past month.

The Blue Jackets are 7-3-1 in their last 11 trips to Carolina. This is the first of three meetings in a 12-day period between the teams.