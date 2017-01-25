Jack Eichel shows off lethal finish with OT snipe against Predators

Jack Eichel continues to be a difference-maker for the Buffalo Sabres, and he doesn’t even need a whole lot of help.

On Tuesday night, the 20-year-old center went coast-to-coast in overtime to score the game-winner for the team against the Predators in Nashville. Eichel lulled the Preds to sleep before turning on the jets and using a nice move to give himself a scoring chance near the slot. He didn’t miss.

Eichel put his deadly shooting touch on display by picking the top corner for his second goal of the game. The tally gave the Sabres a 5-4 comeback win as they attempt to climb into playoff contention in the East. It was a big goal, and Eichel celebrated accordingly.

One of the best parts of 3-on-3 overtime for hockey fans — aside from the absolute chaotic madness that it often brings — is the space and freedom to allow the game’s star players to make plays happen on their own. That was definitely showcased here, and we’re all better off for it. Well, except Nashville, of course.