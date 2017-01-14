Islanders Lose Due To Defensive Lapses (Highlights)

The New York Islanders lost a laugher to the Carolina Panthers. The final ended up being 7-4, not ideal on the second night of a back to back.

The New York Islanders were in Carolina tonight and they got on the board early. John Tavares scored his fourth goal in the past 24 hours to kick things off.

Folks, JT is officially heating up #Isles pic.twitter.com/kQ7HsOUz1j — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) January 15, 2017

The Islanders lost the momentum a bit after that. The Hurricanes were getting a ton of scoring chances that led to a Brock McGinn goal. The Hurricanes had 17 shots on goal in the first and luckily Thomas Greiss was solid early on.

Anders Lee netted his 15th of the year. There was some confusion if it was his goal or Tavares’ but in the end it ended up being Lee’s.

The second period was a wild one. Jason Chimera would add his seventh of the year and give the Isles a 3-1 lead.

A sweet play by Anthony Beauvillier. He better not be scratched the next time out. He’s looked good in the last two games for the Isles. The Quine-Beauvillier-Chimera line has some chemistry together.

The Isles then proceeded to blow a 3-1 lead. Justin Faulk, Elias Lindholm, and Brett Pesce all scored to put the Hurricanes on top for the first time.

John Tavares tied this one up at four. If you’re counting at home that’s five in the past two games.

Then the wheels fell off. The Canes would add three more goals which would put an end to Greiss’ night.

Ultimately the defensive effort wasn’t enough. It looks like a tough night for Greiss on paper but I think I’m not alone here when I say this one was more on the poor defensive effort.

The Islanders are back at it on Monday for an MLK day matinee.

