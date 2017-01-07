Islanders Fall To Coyotes In Shootout (Highlights)

The New York Islanders lost to the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in a shootout. That’s back to back losses against the two worst teams in the league.

The sky is definitely falling in Isles land. The New York Islanders looked pretty awful tonight, as they were only able to muster up one goal against a poor Coyotes team. It was much of the same narrative from the entire season.

In the first period the Islanders had four shots on goal. Four in one period, is concerning to say the least. There would be no score after one but Arizona looked like the better team.

The Islanders got on the board in the second to open the scoring. It was from an unlikely source Alan Quine.

Hey now! Quine on the deflection #Isles pic.twitter.com/O7nxq88Aq1 — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) January 8, 2017

It was just Quine’s third of the year. Another scary moment from the period was the shot that Travis Hamonic took.

It looked like it could be potentially bad for his knee. He left, but ultimately returned to the ice shortly after heading to the dressing room.

In the third period, Brendan Perlini beat Thomas Greiss to tie the game up. It was the 20th time this year that the Islanders gave up a goal with under five minutes to go in the third period.

The Isles would have to settle for overtime for the second night in a row. In OT Shane Prince hit the post twice and the Islanders had a 34 second power play but couldn’t do anything with it.

In the shootout Anthony Duclair and Radim Vrbata scored for the Coyotes while Cal Clutterbuck and Andrew Ladd were unsuccessful on their attempts.

The crazy stat from this one is that it was the 34th game (out of 38) that the Isles entered the third period tied or with the lead. Yet they only have 15 wins. This team just can’t finish.

Greiss looked good tonight, he wasn’t the problem. The offense was the glaring issue. Dropping two in a row to two awful teams isn’t a good look either.

