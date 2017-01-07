Islanders Drop First Game Back After Bye Week (Highlights)

The New York Islanders lost their first game back after their bye week by a score of 2-1 in overtime. They looked pretty sloppy.

Just what I was afraid of. The Islanders had momentum off a nice win against the Jets, and then they had five days to think about it. Was five stress free nights for me good? Absolutely, but for a hockey team trying to turn their season around it was definitely not ideal.

The Islanders were in Colorado tonight, and the Avalanche struck first in this game. Gabriel Landeskog got them on the board just over six minutes into this one.

That would end up being the only goal of the period. Let’s just say this; it looked like the Islanders hadn’t played in a week with their first period play.

In period number two it was Johnny Boychuk who tied up the game for the Islanders:

Boy oh Boy! pic.twitter.com/cEpOT4VgvS — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) January 7, 2017

Boychuk slammed one home while the Islanders were on a five on three. Ironically enough I said out loud right before he scored “If only Pulock was here.” That in reference to his big five on three goal from the playoffs this past year.

Instead it was Boychuk, who has a huge slapshot like Pulock. It was fitting that Johnny Rocket scored the goal.

That would do it for scoring for the rest of the second period, and the third for that matter. This one needed overtime. Which is exactly what east coast fans didn’t want, an even later night.

Calvin de Haan took a hooking penalty in overtime which led to a Nathan MacKinnon goal that would give Colorado the W.

Overall I thought Thomas Greiss played well. Just not enough offense in this one. The team looked rather sluggish to say the least.

