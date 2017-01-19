Islanders Doug Weight Era Begins With Win (Highlights)

The New York Islanders came away with an impressive 3-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Doug Weight’s first action as head coach.

With that New York Islanders win Doug Weight now has his first win as a head coach under his belt. Overall the Isles played a very good game for their new coach.

The captain John Tavares got the Isles on the board first with a pretty nifty move.

Oh just JT doing JT things nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/eyGsfpyUnG — connor (@ConIsles) January 20, 2017

He missed a breakaway opportunity earlier but he was able to cash in there to give his team a 1-0 lead over Dallas.

The score would remain that way after one. In the second the Islanders dominated but were unable to capitalize on numerous opportunities. They ended up being unsuccessful on all seven power play opportunities.

Oddly enough it would be the Islanders on the penalty kill that gave them their next goal.

JT wouldn’t be denied that time and the Islanders finally had some breathing room. That was John Tavares’ seventh goal in the past four games. Folks, the heating up of John Tavares is underway and it’s here with vengeance.

Calvin de Haan would add an empty net goal as the icing on the cake and it was a 3-0 victory for the orange and blue (well, black and white tonight).

Thomas Greiss played stellar tonight. He saved all 23 shots against him and it was his second shutout in a row. Every time he was under pressure he looked completely calm. His game play has elevated tremendously since Jaroslav Halak‘s demotion.

The team looked good for Doug Weight in his first game behind the bench. Sure, they can be better on the power play but there were a lot of positives to take away from tonight’s game.

I found this tweet interesting

It’s been one game, but this teams playing style is like the 2014-15 team right now — Isles Nation (@NYIslesNation) January 20, 2017

It’s one game so I don’t want to overreact but I will say this. They were a much more fun team to watch, and the energy was certainly better.

Let’s see what happens over the next few weeks, the Islanders have to show some consistency first. On a final note, Anthony Beauvillier got more ice time than usual, which is something that this new coach should continue to give him.

