Islanders beat Devils 4-2 to stay alive in playoff hunt (Apr 08, 2017)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Jaroslav Halak made 37 saves, Anders Lee scored twice and the New York Islanders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Adam Pelech and Jason Chimera also scored as the Islanders won their fifth straight game – all with Halak in goal. He is 6-1-0 since being recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on March 23.

Whether New York gets to the playoffs will be determined by the Toronto Maple Leafs. If the Maple Leafs win either of their final two games – home against Pittsburgh on Saturday night and home vs. Columbus on Sunday night – they get the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and eliminate the Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The regular season ends on Sunday.

Beau Bennett scored twice for the Devils, who have three wins in their last 23 games (3-16-4). Keith Kinkaid had 16 saves.

Halak kept the Islanders in the game early, stopping 14 first-period shots, including a breakaway by Taylor Hall.

New York broke through early in the second period when Pelech sent a puck from his own right circle up the side board. Nikolay Kulemin collected it and found Pelech coming down the middle of the ice for Pelech’s third goal.

Lee, who leads the team with 33 goals, got his 32nd on a deflection of Nick Leddy’s shot seconds after an Islanders power play ended.

Chimera extended the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, finishing off an odd-man rush with Alan Quine for his 19th goal.

Bennett scored his seventh of the season a little more than a minute later, when his bad angle shot slipped through Halak’s pads, and the goaltender inadvertently kicked it into the net.

Lee made it 4-1 with a power-play goal in close at 8:11, his fifth goal in the Islanders’ winning streak. Bennett’s second goal of the game came with 3 seconds remaining.

NOTES: Islanders captain John Tavares missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. … Retiring New Jersey all-time points leader Patrik Elias took part in the pregame skate. He did not play this season. … Islanders won the season series 3-1. … After opening the season at home with an 8-0-2 mark, New Jersey finished 12-23-6 at the Prudential Center. … Former Vice President Joe Biden attended the game.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Visit Ottawa for the regular-season finale Sunday.

Devils: At Detroit to face the Red Wings Sunday in the final game at Joe Louis Arena on Sunday .