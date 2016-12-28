Islanders Beat Capitals As Anders Lee Stays Hot (Highlights)

The New York Islanders knocked off the Washington Capitals for their third win in a row and an overall good performance from the team.

The Islanders came out of their Christmas break with a game against the Metro Divison rival Washington Capitals. Jaroslav Halak got the star in between the pipes.

Both teams looked a little sloppy early on trying to get their legs under them. But, it was the Islanders who found theirs first as Cal Clutterbuck got them on the board.

The lead lasted for just a few minutes when Justin Williams tied it up 13 minutes into the period. The score would remain tied at 1 at the end of the first, a period in which the Islanders looked like the better team but they weren’t rewarded with the lead.

The lone goal in the second period came from Andrew Ladd. Ladd’s struggled this season but he’s been playing much better over the past couple of weeks.

The Islanders one goal lead lasted just one minute into the third period. It was Alex Ovechkin who tied the game up once more.

The game would not remain tied for long. Andy continued his hot streak with his second goal of the evening.

It’s not an Islanders game without Anders Lee scoring. That’s at least what it’s felt like for the past month. He scored his Islanders leading 13th on the season on a breakaway.

They were lucky Lee scored because the Caps would add one more before this was all said and done. The Islanders held on for their third win in a row, 4-3 final.

Some other notes: the 86-18-15 line isn’t as bad as I initially thought. On paper that looks pretty underwhelming but they played very well together tonight.

The Islanders struggled on the power play again, but they didn’t let the Capitals score on their power play opportunities so it evened out. Overall a good win for the Isles coming out of the break.

